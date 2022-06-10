Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

EQC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -249.36 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

