EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

