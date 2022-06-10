EOS Force Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $544,689.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS Force has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

