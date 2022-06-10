EOS 24-Hour Volume Tops $255.63 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004084 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $255.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,056,984,170 coins and its circulating supply is 991,760,465 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.

