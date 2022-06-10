Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Achieves $550.53 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $550.53 million and $75.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,989,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

