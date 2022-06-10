Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $157,125.22 and approximately $56,676.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00324152 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

