Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 84,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,310,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research firms have commented on EXK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

