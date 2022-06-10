Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

ECPG opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

