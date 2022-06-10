ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 1.9%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 5,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.