ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives $18.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.