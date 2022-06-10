Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Stake Lessened by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 295,999 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.