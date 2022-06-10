Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Embraer stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $136,000.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

