Elrond ERD (ERD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.