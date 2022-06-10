Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $57.50 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.50 million and $61,305.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,921,525,095 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

