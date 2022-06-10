Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on August 1st

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

