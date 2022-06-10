Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

NYSE EW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,174. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

