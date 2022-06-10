Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.07. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.