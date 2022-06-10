Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.07. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

