Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,136. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

