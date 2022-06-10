eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

