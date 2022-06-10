Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $71.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,615 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

EGLE opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

