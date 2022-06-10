dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.