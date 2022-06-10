DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. 32,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $314,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

