Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 847,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 369,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,196 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

