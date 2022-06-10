Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 8,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

