Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

DBM stock opened at C$6.60 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

