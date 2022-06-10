Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.