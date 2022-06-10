Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,864. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

