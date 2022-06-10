Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 642.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.87.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

