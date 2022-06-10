Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 6,024 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 3.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,608. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

