Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 365 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

