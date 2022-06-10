Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 2,883 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

FCX stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

