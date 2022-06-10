Doheny Asset Management CA Reduces Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.09% of SFL worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. SFL’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

