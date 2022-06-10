Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

EWBC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

