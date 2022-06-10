Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $228,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.08.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $307.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.77. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $290.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

