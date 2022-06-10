Doheny Asset Management CA Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

