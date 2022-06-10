Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

