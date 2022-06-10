DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

DOCU stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.