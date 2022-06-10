DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 919,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.94.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

