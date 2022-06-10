Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 0.2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.59 and last traded at C$41.89. Approximately 71,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 94,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Company Profile (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

