DMScript (DMST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00

DMScript (DMST) traded 262.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $63,744.58 and approximately $102.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded 235% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 243.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

