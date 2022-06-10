Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.33. 237,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 461,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$456.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 44.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

