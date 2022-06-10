Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.18

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.18 and traded as high as $105.50. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 315,409 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,356,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

