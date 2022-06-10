DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 291.2% Higher

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) rose 291.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $292.64 and last traded at $289.92. Approximately 2,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.25 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,367. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

