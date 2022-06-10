DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.70.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.85. 969,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,563. DexCom has a one year low of $267.57 and a one year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,686,367. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

