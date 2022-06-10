Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $82.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

