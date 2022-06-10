Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.78) to GBX 990 ($12.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,045.00.

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

