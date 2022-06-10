Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $249.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.26.

FIVE opened at $133.51 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,570.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

