Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 8.6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares fell 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.13. 58,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,654,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market cap of $664.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 140,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 101,623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 447,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 151.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

