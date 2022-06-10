DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Cap of $28.34 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $59,098.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 223.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00436026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

