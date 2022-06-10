DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.39 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and $90,599.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00442527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030682 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

